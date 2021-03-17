PARK CIRCLE Co Makes New $85,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $319,000.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 68,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $671.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.