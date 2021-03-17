PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.63 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $179.20 million and $6.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00072476 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

