Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $41.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,254.75. 115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $535.00 and a 12-month high of $1,304.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,230.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,092.58.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

