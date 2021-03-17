Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

PSI opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$820.09 million and a PE ratio of 126.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

