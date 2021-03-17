Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $27.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG opened at $20.32 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.