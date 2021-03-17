Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Financial Review

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than Paya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 70.72

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp II and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats Paya on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

