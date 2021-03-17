Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head-To-Head Review

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.21% 26.72% 6.81% Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paycom Software and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 6 9 0 2.60 Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $418.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.17%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Sumo Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $737.67 million 31.02 $180.58 million $2.86 132.94 Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Sumo Logic on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning and course content, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offer a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

