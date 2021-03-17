Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $107.96 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,584 shares of company stock valued at $33,266,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

