Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in February

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,964,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

PENMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Peninsula Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

