Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PEGRY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.984 per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.