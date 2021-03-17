Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,235 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 569,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,809,227. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

