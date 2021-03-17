Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,323,911 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323,911 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,301,000. Groupon makes up 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. 19,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

