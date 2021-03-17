Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after buying an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,432 shares of company stock worth $3,647,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

