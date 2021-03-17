Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 47,813 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,813 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $30,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 7,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,163 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

