Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,075. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

