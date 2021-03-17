Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.11

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 1113784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

