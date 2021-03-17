Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 202,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFMT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 21,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,367. The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.79. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

