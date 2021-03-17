Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 350 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,683. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

