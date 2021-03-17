Permanens Capital L.P. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.05. 69,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

