Permanens Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,800.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

NYSE MA traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $379.96. 43,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.