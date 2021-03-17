Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 700 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,820. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a 200-day moving average of $209.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

