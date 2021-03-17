Permanens Capital L.P. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.70. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

