Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69.

