Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $1,732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.39.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $2,569,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,422 shares of company stock valued at $144,810,308. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.