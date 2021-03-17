Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $405,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $506.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

