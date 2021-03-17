Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 212 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $726.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $751.97 and its 200-day moving average is $745.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

