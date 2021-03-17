Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 599,262 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,262 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

