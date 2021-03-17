Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

