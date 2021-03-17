Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 653,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,142,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Truist started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

