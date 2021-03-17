Peter Dubois Lewis Sells 2,696 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at C$611,787.06.

ELD traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.94. 722,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,234. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$6.97 and a one year high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELD. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.36.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

