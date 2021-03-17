Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,690,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 11th total of 24,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

