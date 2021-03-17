Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.53.

PEYUF stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

