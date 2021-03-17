Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $41.00 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 34,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,465,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,176,000 after buying an additional 310,676 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

