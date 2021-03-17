Phantasma Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $65.06 million and $733,075.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.25 or 1.00211961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,094.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.