Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

