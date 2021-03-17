Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on April 9th

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.