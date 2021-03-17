Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,031 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 3.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $165,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after acquiring an additional 492,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 791,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

