Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $11.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.46. 27,274,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,627. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

