Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

PXD opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,413. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

