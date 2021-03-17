Piper Sandler Weighs in on Great Ajax Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AJX. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

