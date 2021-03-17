Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $7.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.69 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $25.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

PAA stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

