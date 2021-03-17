Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.90

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 161417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.01 million and a P/E ratio of -26.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.08%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

