Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 2,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

