PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.44. 581,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 298,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $84.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

