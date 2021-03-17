POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

POETF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,093. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.