Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $314.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $343.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

