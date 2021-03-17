POPCHAIN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,072.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $796,659.08 and $1,072.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

