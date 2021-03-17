Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Potbelly by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

