PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 249.40. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

