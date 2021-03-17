Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $25.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PDS opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 107,421 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

